Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.