Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

