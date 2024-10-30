Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 61,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RPG opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.