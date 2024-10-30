Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 556.5% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $174.13 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $84.66 and a one year high of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

