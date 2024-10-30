Geometric Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.9 %

Home Depot stock opened at $395.10 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.96 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

