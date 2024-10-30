Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.25 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

