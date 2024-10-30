GICTrade Reaches One Day Volume of $17,251.18 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GICTrade has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $89.92 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90122081 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

