Gigachad 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.47 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $477.07 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gigachad has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,792.37 or 0.99957907 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,618.66 or 0.99716041 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.05601166 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $10,107,349.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

