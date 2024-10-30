Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$68.02 and last traded at C$67.89, with a volume of 121875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.00.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.14.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

In related news, Director Michener Chandlee acquired 1,196 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60. In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Michener Chandlee bought 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.85 per share, with a total value of C$48,856.60. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$2,077,495.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,620 shares of company stock worth $4,870,471. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

