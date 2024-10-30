Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of GLBZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.
About Glen Burnie Bancorp
