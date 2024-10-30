Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GLBZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.