Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Down 1.1 %

GDV stock traded down 0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 11.28. 38,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.34. Global Dividend Growth Split has a 52 week low of 7.73 and a 52 week high of 11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.

Get Global Dividend Growth Split alerts:

Global Dividend Growth Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.