Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 1595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.
Global Industrial Stock Down 13.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.
Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company Profile
Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
