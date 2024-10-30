Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 1595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Global Industrial Stock Down 13.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the third quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 173.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 41.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 12.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

