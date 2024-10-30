Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.540-11.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.54-11.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

