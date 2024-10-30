goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$240.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$235.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSY. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$218.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$219.33.

Get goeasy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on goeasy

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GSY traded up C$4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$179.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$181.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$183.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$108.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.02.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.01 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of C$377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$372.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 20.3207343 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total transaction of C$846,000.00. 22.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.