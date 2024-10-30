Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 153 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. RTX comprises 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in RTX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213,331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in RTX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research boosted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, to $122.46. 123,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,701,939. The firm's 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $111.75. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

