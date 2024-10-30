Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. 390,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.