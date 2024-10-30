Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $407,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $167.44. 186,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

