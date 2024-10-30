Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VCLT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. 59,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,071. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.