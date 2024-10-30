Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,730. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.18 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

