Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.22.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

