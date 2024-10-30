Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $537,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $181,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 41.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 200,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 105,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $146.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $146.82. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.