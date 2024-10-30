Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eaton by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,108,000 after acquiring an additional 176,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $345.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.85 and its 200 day moving average is $317.88. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $196.12 and a 1-year high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

