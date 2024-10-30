Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,527.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 461,563 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SDOG opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

