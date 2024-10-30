Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 254 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 269,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,402,000 after buying an additional 166,998 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,257,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,101.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $927.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $772.84 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,077.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,041.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.