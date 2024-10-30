Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 770 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

