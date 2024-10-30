Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,091,483.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Green Dot by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 4.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 162.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Down 1.3 %

Green Dot stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $630.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.92. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Barclays boosted their price target on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Green Dot

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.