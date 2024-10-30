Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $2.54 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $13,302.18 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,831.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00515664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00099893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.82 or 0.00228062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00027097 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00022880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00069926 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

