Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,140,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 1,560,711 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of research firms have commented on TV. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $812.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.35 million. Analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 914,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

