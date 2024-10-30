GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after buying an additional 892,494 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,177,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after acquiring an additional 383,560 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,715,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.