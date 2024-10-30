GSK (NYSE:GSK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.17, but opened at $36.50. GSK shares last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 1,950,167 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of GSK by 231.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

