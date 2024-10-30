Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.04 and last traded at $142.86, with a volume of 134447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.69.
Gulfport Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.40.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
