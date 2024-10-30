GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $904.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $859.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $918.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $865.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

