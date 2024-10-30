GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $170,000 in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,124.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

DLocal stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.18 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

