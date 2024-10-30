GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $223,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DUK opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.98%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
