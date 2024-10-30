GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLA. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

STLA stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

