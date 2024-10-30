GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 1814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

GXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $79,698,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $84,672,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 827.8% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 803,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,702,000 after purchasing an additional 648,547 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,416,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,039,000 after purchasing an additional 563,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

