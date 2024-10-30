GXO Logistics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,006 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 264% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,749 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GXO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.6 %

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.38. The company had a trading volume of 73,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

