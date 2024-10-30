Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 197430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Raymond James cut Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 780.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

