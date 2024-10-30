Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.07 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Harmony Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HRMY stock traded down $6.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,817. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $41.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

