Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Hayward’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Hayward updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Hayward Stock Performance
HAYW traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 3,041,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hayward
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hayward
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.