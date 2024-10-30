Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Hayward’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Hayward updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 3,041,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

