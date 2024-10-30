Head-To-Head Contrast: iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) vs. VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A -18.18% -15.86% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iTeos Therapeutics and VectivBio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 VectivBio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 255.06%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than VectivBio.

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and VectivBio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics $35.00 million 8.95 -$112.64 million ($3.78) -2.27 VectivBio $27.34 million N/A -$93.74 million N/A N/A

VectivBio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iTeos Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of VectivBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats VectivBio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Its product pipeline also includes inupadenant, a next-generation A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials to overcome the specific adenosine-mediated immunosuppression found in tumor microenvironment; and EOS-984, a small molecule targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) to inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of adenosine and restore immune cell proliferation is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

