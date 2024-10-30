Head to Head Contrast: Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) vs. Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros 1.95% 3.99% 1.41%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros $1.12 billion 5.56 $1.72 million $0.18 194.94

This table compares Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and Dutch Bros”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and Dutch Bros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xiabuxiabu Catering Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Dutch Bros 0 3 8 0 2.73

Dutch Bros has a consensus price target of $40.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Dutch Bros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Xiabuxiabu Catering Management on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. The company also offers catering services; and sells condiment products and other goods. In addition, it engages in the slaughtering, processing, cold storage, and sale of raw materials; and construction business. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ying Qi Investments Limited.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

