Head-To-Head Review: Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) versus N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO)

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) and N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and N2OFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 0.68% 0.93% 0.38% N2OFF N/A -100.78% -87.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bioceres Crop Solutions and N2OFF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 4 2 3.33 N2OFF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.15%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than N2OFF.

17.7% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of N2OFF shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of N2OFF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and N2OFF”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $464.83 million 0.92 $3.20 million $0.01 680.00 N2OFF $166,204.00 6.69 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than N2OFF.

Volatility & Risk

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats N2OFF on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. It also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. The company operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Estonia, the United States, Paraguay, Russia, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

