Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.40. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $81.60 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

