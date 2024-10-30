Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 295001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.10.

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

