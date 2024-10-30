Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.23 and traded as high as C$32.13. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$32.13, with a volume of 35,615 shares trading hands.
Separately, TD Securities lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of C$174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$159.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.640041 earnings per share for the current year.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
