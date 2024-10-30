Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $20.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 2,020,767 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 45,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 78,221 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,885 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.