Highline Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 304,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 166,466 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after buying an additional 254,255 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
