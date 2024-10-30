Highline Wealth Partners LLC Invests $516,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 129.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Nucor Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NUE opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.61. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

