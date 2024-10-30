Highline Wealth Partners LLC Invests $822,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $177.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

